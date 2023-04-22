Torkham landslide: Rescue operation halted as more rocks fall

LANDIKOTAL: The rescue operation at Torkham border was halted after a large portion of the hill fell down at the landslide site, officials said on Friday.

Dhamash Khan, a Pakistan Customs official, told this scribe that all of a sudden, a huge portion of the hill slid down when rescue workers and heavy machinery were busy in the rescue operation.

They vacated the site and removed heavy machinery from the area when the rocks started slipping down slowly. He said heaps of mud and stones littered the site, fearing the sliding was due to cracks in the hills. In the past three days of rescue operation, volunteers and Rescue 1122 officials removed more than fifty percent rubble from the landslide spot and pulled out five bodies and eight injured, officials said.

They added that they would start the operation from scratch.

Rescue officials said they had to check whether they could work safely as the hill had developed major cracks and stones could again fall any time.

So far, 24 container trucks loaded with export goods have been recovered while at least ten more trucks are feared to be under the heap of rubble in Torkham, sources said.