Survey report: 51pc Pakistanis want Punjab, KP elections alongwith NA polls in Oct

KARACHI: As many as 51 percent of Pakistani nationals support the proposal to hold Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly elections along with the National Assembly in October while 34 percent Pakistanis oppose it.

Besides, most of the Pakistanis also termed PTI chief Imran Khan’s decision of dissolving Punjab and KP assemblies wrong.

The findings were revealed in a survey conducted from April 1-19, 2023 by the Institute for Public Opinion Research in which, more than 1,200 Pakistanis took part from across the country.

To a question asked in the survey about holding provincial elections with the National Assembly, 51 percent agreed to the proposal, 34 percent opposed it and 15 percent did not express their opinion.

In addition, 35 percent respondents also believed that it was a wrong decision on the part of Imran Khan to dissolve Punjab and KP assemblies while 28 percent said the PTI should have remained in the assemblies.

In contrast, 16 percent considered Imran’s decision of dissolving assemblies correct. However, 21 percent avoided to respond to the question.

An overwhelming majority of 77 percent of respondents suggested that the political leadership and vital institutions should work in collaboration to improve the political atmosphere. However, 13 percent opposed the idea while 10 percent preferred not to reply.

To the survey question who is responsible for the unbridled inflation in the country, 49 percent of the respondents held the incumbent PDM government responsible, 32 percent pointed their fingers towards Imran Khan’s government while 19 percent did not respond.