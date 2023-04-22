Safety of Pakistanis: Foreign secretary meets Sudanese envoy to convey concerns

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Dr Asad M Khan on Friday met Sudanese Ambassador Salih Mohamed Ahmed Mohamed Siddig to convey concerns about the deteriorating situation in Sudan, the Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said.

The foreign secretary hoped the Sudanese authorities would take all measures to ensure the safety and security of Pakistanis in Sudan, she said in a tweet.

In another tweet, Ms Baloch wrote: “The foreign secretary held an online coordination meeting with our Missions in Khartoum and surrounding countries on the situation in Sudan. The government is working with partner countries to ensure the safety and security of Pakistanis in Sudan, including the option of evacuation.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the Embassy of Pakistan in Sudan’s capital Khartoum came under attack as the fighting between the army and paramilitaries continues with no signs of ending after five days. The embassy had advised all Pakistanis to stay at home and avoid unnecessary outgoing due to the deteriorating security situation.

There are around a thousand Pakistanis in Khartoum.

Thousands of residents fled Sudan’s capital where witnesses reported bodies in the streets due to fighting between the army and paramilitaries that embassies said killed more than 270 civilians.

Foreign diplomats have been attacked, and United Nations emergency relief coordinator Martin Griffiths said the UN had received “reports of attacks and sexual violence against aid workers”. Governments started planning to evacuate their citizens, among them many UN staff.