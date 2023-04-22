PMLQ forms 4-member panel for talks on elections

Pakistan Muslim League–Quaid senior leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. — Online/File

LAHORE: PMLQ chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain chaired a high-level party meeting here on Friday. The meeting took stock of the ongoing political crisis in the country.

The chief organiser of the party, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, General Secretary Tariq Bashir Cheema, Vice President Chaudhry Salik Hussain and General Secretary Punjab Chaudhry Shafay Hussain participated in the meeting.

On the occasion, the current political situation and distribution of party tickets for elections in Punjab were also discussed.

The party leaders decided to give tickets to good candidates for the elections in Punjab. Apart from this, it was also agreed to form a 4-member negotiation committee of the party for the reconciliation process with regard to elections on the same day across the country.

Chaudhry Sarwar, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Chaudhry Shafay Hussain will be the members of the committee.

Speaking on this occasion, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said the country cannot afford a division in the institutions and political differences should be put aside.

He said all political forces should sit together for wider interest of the country.

“Creating possibilities out of impossibilities is the specialty of serious and astute political leaders,” Chaudhry Shujaat said.

Ch Sarwar said the Muslim League wants elections on the same day in the whole country. If elections are not held on one day, the political crisis will increase further.

The process of organising the party continues and well-known political personalities are joining the party, he added.