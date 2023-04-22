Shehbaz holds meeting with PMLN leaders, legal eagles on political impasse

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting of the leaders of Coalition Parties in Islamabad today. Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has met the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) stalwarts and legal experts to discuss the political situation, local media reported citing PMLN sources.

According to sources, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar, Ayaz Sadiq, Saad Rafiq and other leaders were present in the meeting. Furthermore, former law minister Zahid Hamid and Attorney General Mansoor Usman also had a detailed meeting with the prime minister.

Sources said that Shehbaz discussed the current political situation and the ongoing case in the Supreme Court.

Earlier, former NA speaker Ayaz Sadiq confirmed that the PMLN leaders approached the PTI for talks on the election date. Azam Nazir Tarar, Saad Rafique and Ayaz Sadiq approached PTI’s Asad Qaiser for talks.

Asad Qaiser said that the PTI has always kept its doors open for talks but the stance on the talks should be submitted to the court as well.

Earlier on Thursday, the Supreme Court (SC) adjourned the hearing of a petition seeking simultaneous elections across Pakistan after being told that a meeting had been scheduled between the government and PTI for April 26. The apex court had directed the coalition government and PTI to hold talks and develop a consensus on elections in the country.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that no one would be allowed to hoard commodities, particularly sugar, and sell them at exorbitant prices.

The prime minister Friday chaired a meeting to check smuggling and hoarding. Federal Minister for Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema, Punjab caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi and officials concerned attended the meeting, says a statement. The meeting was apprised of ex-factory price of sugar and its present stocks in the country. It was also informed about the ongoing operation against hoarding and the steps taken to check smuggling of sugar. On the occasion, the prime minister directed to sell confiscated sugar on low prices and deal with hoarders sternly.