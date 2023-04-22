Chapman enjoying his batting in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Mark Chapman who is on a run-scoring spree for New Zealand in the absence of some key batsmen who are busy playing the Indian Premier League has said he is enjoying batting in Pakistan.

Having scored 184 runs and been dismissed just once in four matches, Chapman said his team was going well in the fourth T20I before a hailstorm struck at the Pindi Stadium Thursday evening. “It was rare to see such a hailstorm in Pakistan. We were going well by that time and were on the cusp of scoring a good total. Conditions were different from what we saw in Lahore,” he added. He said when you go abroad adjustment to conditions always became an issue. “That is what happening to us here,” he added.