Alcaraz grinds past Bautista Agut in Barcelona Open last 16

BARCELONA: World number two Carlos Alcaraz had to sweat as he beat Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3, 7-5 to reach the Barcelona Open quarter-finals on Thursday.
Alcaraz pulled out of the recent Monte Carlo Masters with back and hand problems and struggled at times against the veteran Spaniard as he continues to warm up for the French Open in May.
Top seed Alcaraz breezed past Nuno Borges on Tuesday but found it much tougher going in the last 16 amid windy conditions as he continued his Barcelona title defence on the court named after Rafael Nadal.
The 22-time Grand Slam champion is not playing in Barcelona because of a hip injury and announced earlier he will not be fit to take part in the Madrid Masters next week either.
