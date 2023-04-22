Yashal emerges on top in his age category

LAHORE: Yashal Shah has emerged on top in his own age category of 21 years and under in Vietnam in Asia Grand Final Golf on Friday.

The 14th edition of Faldo Series Asia Grand Final Golf Championship came to an imposing conclusion after completion of three rounds (54 holes) at the Nick Faldo designed Laguna Golf Lang Co Golf Course in the Phu Loc District of Thu Thien Hue Province of Vietnam.

Young champions looked formidable players of the future and displayed their golf playing skills admirably well. Male competitors were divided into age groups 23 years and above 21, next age group was 21 years and under, and age 16 and under. For females it was 21 years and under and 16 years and under.

All through the three rounds of international golf attainment, Yashal Shah has been in the foreground and though his final round score was not as excellent as the scores in the first two rounds, he was successful in emerging on top in his own age category of 21 years and under. His scores for the championship were 69, 69 and 77 and a total aggregate of 215. Runner up was Jui Shen Lee of Taiwan, his championship score being 216 and he lost the first position to Yashal by one stroke.

An exceptional performance by Syed Yashal Shah for which he was complimented by the Pakistan Golf Federation.

In the 16 years and below age group Nguyen Anh Minh of Viet Nam came first and he was also first in overall rating. His scores for the championship were 68, 69 annd 67 and an aggregate of 204. Isaac Lam of Hong Kong was the runner up in this age group with an aggregate score of 209 followed Yung Cheng Lo and Le Khanh Hung of Hong Kong. Omer Khalid of Pakistan came fifth. In age category 23 years and above 21 years the first position holder was Isaac Lam with scores of 70, 70 and 69 and match aggregate of 209.