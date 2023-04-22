Five nations to join Pakistan in National Amateur

LAHORE: The 62nd National Amateur Golf Championship of Pakistan supported by Smart City will tee off next week at Gymkhana Golf Course. The historic par 72 Course of Lahore Gymkhana is being prepared for the big event which is expected to start soon after Eid Holidays.

Malik Kamran of Pakistan Golf Federation and Organizers at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club are engrossed in course preparations, management of logistics for foreign players, data collection for registered champions seeking to compete in this national event and also giving shape to multiple other tasks that require attention and finalization.

In accordance with the eligibility criteria for this championship only players with a handicap of seven and below can participate and one can foresee quality golf on all four days of the grand event. Of course the more established contenders are competitors who are in national reckoning and the Pakistanis who fall in this category are Salman Jehangir, Qasim Ali Khan, Saim Shazli, Hussain Hamid and Mohsin Zafar.

To oppose them in the race will be youngsters like former national amateur champion Omar Khalid, Saad Habib, Damil Ataullah and Yashal Shah. These four are currently in Vietnam for the Nick Faldo Asia Finals and will feel technically equipped for a battle of golfing skills and their application.

In the run for prestigious honors will be commendatory golf players from Bangladesh, Egypt, Qatar, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

During this four days championship the events at stake are Men’s National Champions title, ladies national champion title, seniors title, international team Match and J. R. Jeyawardene Trophy.

There will be some formal moments also at the Gymkhana Golf Club on the April 25 when in the presence of foreign teams flag hoisting will be held and the Smart City 62nd National Amateur Golf Championship of Pakistan will be declared Open.