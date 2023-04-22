Strike brings rail traffic to a halt in Germany

BERLIN: Rail traffic came to an almost complete standstill in Germany on Friday as workers across the country went on strike to demand higher wages to help offset inflation.

“Almost no trains” were running due to the shortage of staff, Achim Stauss, a spokesman for national rail operator Deutsche Bahn, told reporters at Berlin´s deserted central station. More than 15,000 employees from 50 companies have joined the strike, according to the EVG transport union, which represents some 230,000 workers.

The strike, which is due to last until 11:00 am local time (0900 GMT), is intended to “increase pressure on employers”, EVG representatives Cosima Ingenschay and Kristian Loroch said in a statement.

“Employers think they can ignore the demands of their employees and want to dictate collective bargaining from above. This is unacceptable,” they said. EVG is demanding a 12-percent pay rise over one year for the workers it represents, with a minimum increase of 650 euros ($712) a month.