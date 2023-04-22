Belarus prosecutors seek 10-year jail term for activist

MOSCOW: Belarusian prosecutors on Friday requested a 10-year prison term for an opposition activist who helped coordinate mass protests against President Alexander Lukashenko´s regime in 2020.

Roman Protasevich, the editor of an opposition Telegram channel, was arrested in 2021 after his Ryanair flight was intercepted by a fighter jet and forced to land in Minsk. The Moscow-allied country, ruled by Lukashenko since 1994, has cracked down on anyone linked to the protests, which were the biggest in Belarusian history.

Prosecutor Natalia Sokolova demanded Protasevich be jailed for ten years in a maximum security prison. She also sought lengthy jail terms for two other exiled contributors to the Nexta channel, with a request for Stepan Putilo to serve 20 years in prison, and 19 years for Yan Rudnik. Sokolova said the shorter sentencing request for Protasevich was because he had “fulfilled the terms of cooperation.”