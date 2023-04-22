Kazakhstan arrests three over separatist calls

ALMATY, Kazakhstan: Security officials in Kazakhstan have detained three people over separatist calls in a northern region on the border with Russia, prosecutors said on Friday.

Prosecutors said they are accused of seeking to violate the country´s territorial integrity and other crimes. The members of a group called the People´s Council were held on Tuesday and placed in pre-trial detention for two months, prosecutors said in a statement.

Police opened a probe in late March after a video emerged in which a group of activists from the city of Petropavlovsk said they did not recognise the authority of Kazakhstan. They called for the re-establishment of the Kazakh Soviet Socialist Republic, the country´s former name when it was part of the Soviet Union.