Kazakhstan arrests three over separatist calls

ALMATY, Kazakhstan: Security officials in Kazakhstan have detained three people over separatist calls in a northern region on the border with Russia, prosecutors said on Friday.
Prosecutors said they are accused of seeking to violate the country´s territorial integrity and other crimes. The members of a group called the People´s Council were held on Tuesday and placed in pre-trial detention for two months, prosecutors said in a statement.
Police opened a probe in late March after a video emerged in which a group of activists from the city of Petropavlovsk said they did not recognise the authority of Kazakhstan. They called for the re-establishment of the Kazakh Soviet Socialist Republic, the country´s former name when it was part of the Soviet Union.
BERLIN: Rail traffic came to an almost complete standstill in Germany on Friday as workers across the country went on...
MOSCOW: Belarusian prosecutors on Friday requested a 10-year prison term for an opposition activist who helped...
JOHANNESBURG: Unknown gunmen stormed a house and killed 10 members of a family on Friday, in the latest mass shooting...
COLOMBO: Thousands of Sri Lankans held a protest in the capital on Friday, demanding justice for the victims of the...
SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man is scheduled to be hanged next week for conspiring to smuggle a kilogram of cannabis,...
WARSAW: Poland on Friday resumed transit shipments of Ukrainian grain and other food through its territory, partially...