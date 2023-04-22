Pope’s commission against minor abuse to train bishops

VATICAN CITY: The Vatican said on Friday its anti-sexual abuse commission would work more closely with its evangelisation branch in order to better protect minors, including training bishops from dioceses far from Rome.

Pope Francis set up the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors in 2014 to fight clerical sex abuse, which will now collaborate with the Vatican´s Dicastery for Evangelization, according to the three-year agreement.

The commission has come under fire recently after its most influential member, Hans Zollner, quit in March, accusing the body of urgent problems related to compliance, accountability and transparency. The agreement announced Friday calls for the commission to work together with the Dicastery in training sessions for newly appointed bishops, among other collaborative measures.