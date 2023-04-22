Argentine president says will not stand for reelection

BUENOS AIRES: Argentine President Alberto Fernandez announced on Friday he will not stand for reelection in October´s vote -- a surprise move that deepened uncertainty in the crisis-wracked country.

The news comes as Latin America´s third-largest economy has seen inflation soar to almost 22 percent in the last three months and more than 100 percent over the last year. Not only does Argentina have one of the highest inflation rates in the world, but the Argentine peso also suffers constant depreciation against the US dollar.

Fernandez´s center-left Frente de Todos (Everyone´s Front) coalition has yet to put forward a candidate for August´s primaries, with Fernandez declaring in his Friday video announcement that it needs to generate a new cycle of leaders.