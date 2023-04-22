Germany says Tunisia democracy ‘must not be lost’

BERLIN: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned on Friday against Tunisia backtracking on the fundamentals of its democracy, after the arrest of opposition leader Rached Ghannouchi this week.

Baerbock told reporters that Berlin viewed Ghannouchi´s arrest “with the greatest concern” and cautioned that the “democratic achievements in Tunisia since 2011 must not be lost”. Ghannouchi, 81, a former speaker of parliament, was arrested on Monday after remarks warning that eradicating different viewpoints such as the left or political Islam, from which his party originated, might lead to a “civil war”.

The main opposition alliance, the National Salvation Front (FSN), of which his Ennahdha party is a member, said he had been held on suspicion of “plotting against state security”. Tunisia is heavily indebted and facing high inflation and unemployment, leading some of its citizens to try fleeing to Europe.