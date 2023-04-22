PFA fines 9 food points

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday fined nine food points during its Eid special inspection operation at Lorry Adda, Railway Station and Bus terminals on Friday.
The PFA spokesman told media here that the drive aimed at ensuring the availability of quality and safe food for passengers.During the operation, PFA watchdog’’s penalized nine food outlets with hefty fines over violations and served warning notices to 17 food business operators.
