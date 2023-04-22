Punjab caretaker CM visits Katcha area to boost police morale

LAHORE: Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Katcha area in Rahim Yar Khan on Friday to support the ongoing counter-terrorism operation and to boost the morale of the Punjab Police.

He was accompanied by Minister Information Amir Mir, Chief Secretary, IG Police, ACS (Home), Addl IG (CTD), Addl IG (Special Branch), Secretary C&W and senior officials from law enforcement agencies.

The CM met with police officials busy in the operation and commended their bravery and dedication. He extended Eid greetings to them and urged them to continue their efforts for peace.Expressing satisfaction over the ongoing operation, he said that significant progress has been made against the terrorists in the area and the Punjab Police is proud of the courageous officers and jawans working tirelessly for peace in the Kacha area. The chief minister vowed to eradicate the hideouts of the terrorists permanently to ensure that these elements are not allowed to thrive again.