Committee formed to redress mental health issues of prisoners in Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh government has formed an eight-member committee to redress the mental health issues faced by prisoners in the province.
Psychologist, Professor Dr Muhammad Iqbal Afridi and Inspector General Prison Qazi Nazeer Ahmad will jointly lead the committee while the health officer, deputy commissioner, psychologist of the concerned district, the deputy director health and chief technical officer will be its members.
The committee will take measures to treat addicted prisoners, mentally ill prisoners and prisoners suffering from dangerous diseases to bring them back to normal life. According to the terms of the references (ToRs) of the committee, it will develop a uniform policy for prevention and rehabilitation of mental health and addiction-related issues. The committee will ensure the availability of the services in order to transform them as a useful member of the society. It will design the treatment as well as counselling plan of mentally ill and drug addict prisoners, and ensure availability of the essential medicines.
