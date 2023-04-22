Two members of AJK cabinet take oath

MUZAFFARABAD: Two members of the Cabinet of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Col. (R) Waqar Ahmed Noor and Faisal Mumtaz Rathore took the oath of their portfolios.

President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry administered the oath. Newly-elected Prime Minister of AJK, Chaudhry Anwarul Haque, members of the AJK Legislative Assembly and other officials also attended the ceremony. The other members of the Cabinet would take the oath of their office after Eid.