Afghan refugees celebrate Eid

PESHAWAR: The Afghan refugees living in Peshawar and elsewhere in KP celebrated Eidul Fitr on Friday.
The people of Afghanistan, as per an tradition, mark the Eidul Fitr and Eidul Azha festivals with Saudi Arabia. The Afghans who were displaced from their motherland due to the civil war in 1979 and live in Pakistan have followed the tradition and celebrate the festive occasions with Saudi Arabia.
The congregational prayers were offered at the Board Bazaar and Afghan refugee camp at Khazana village. Prayers were also offered in North Waziristan which has an Afghan population.
Eidul Fitr will be marked in Pakistan today (Saturday) as per the announcement of the central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee led by Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad.
The private moon sighting committee of Qasim Ali Khan Masjid in Peshawar, headed by Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai, too, announced on Thursday that the Shawwal moon had not been sighted and that Eidul Fitr would be celebrated on Saturday.
