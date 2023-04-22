Ombudsman orders addressing public complaints speedily

LAHORE: The complaints of expatriates, approaching the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab, should be redressed on a priority basis and, in the case of irrelevance, plaintiffs be properly guided about the appropriate forum so that they may approach it for relief.

This was stated by Ombudsman Punjab Major (R) Azam Suleman Khan while presiding over a meeting at his office to review the performance of advisers and consultants of regional offices across Punjab during the first three months of the current year.

The meeting reviewed the performance of advisers and consultants in resolving public issues, reclaiming government lands from illegal occupants, and providing financial relief to complainants. The meeting expressed satisfaction with the use of IT-based interventions that have helped to make ombudsman offices more accessible to the general public.

The Ombudsman directed that final orders, related to public complaints, should be issued within 24 hours, adding that a monthly performance report be submitted to the head office by the 5th of each month.