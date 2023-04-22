BISE says arrangements finalised for SSC exam

PESHAWEAR: Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Peshawar (BISEP) Chairman Prof Nasrullah Khan Yousafzai has said that arrangements have been finalized for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination slated for April 28.

He said this while speaking at a training workshop for superintendents about their duties arranged at Rajar in Charsadda district on Thursday.

Controller of Examinations Muhammad Arif Khan, Deputy Controller Alamzeb Khan and other officials were present on the occasion.The BISE chairman said there would be online in-screen marking for four subjects – Physics, Chemistry, Urdu and English — this time. There would be digitalized attendance and superintendents have been trained in this.

Prof Nasrullah Khan said the invigilation staff had been directed to take all steps to curb cheating in examinations to ensure that the brilliant and studious candidates get justice.

The BISE chairman said the future examinations would be taken under the Student Learning System (SLO) which, he hoped, would put an end to the cheating practice.

The BISE SLO-based model papers for SSC Part-I annual examination have been uploaded for all subjects to help the candidates with understanding the pattern of the papers. All regular and private candidates will have to give an annual exam on a new exam pattern – SLO.

The syllabus of books has been divided into three portions. These are Multiple Choice Questions, short questions and long questions. The question papers will be given to students separately. The students have to answer questions on separate sheets.