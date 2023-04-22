Glaciers’ outbursts, landslides: Tourists warned against visiting Kaghan valley on Eid

MANSEHRA: The district administration on Friday asked tourists not to indulge in any adventurism by visiting Kaghan valley as the main artery is choked at various points.

“I am here to check the situation on the ground as five major snowy glaciers are frequently rolling down and could trigger any mishap if vehicles are buried beneath them,” Deputy Commissioner Bilal Shahid Rao told reporters after visiting the Rajwal area of Balakot.

He said though the district administration had moved machinery to clear the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road, frequent landslides and rolling down of glaciers was a big hurdle in its way.“Continuous rains and snowfall at high-altitude parts of the valley have been hampering our efforts and we have decided to restrict the entry of the tourists and even locals beyond the Rajwal area,” Rao said.

The official said that the district administration had also issued emergency numbers of the Rescue 1122 and administration, and the locals and visitors could contact those civic and rescue agencies in case of any emergency.

Five mega glaciers, including Kali Mitti, Lambi Patti, Chitta Khatta, Gorian and Kapain, have frequently been rolling down on Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road and blocking it to all sorts of traffic.

The main artery, which also links Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Gilgit-Baltistan, was also blocked at many places owing to continuous landslides during rough weather.The upper parts of Hazara Division, particularly the mountainous areas, experienced a severe cold during recent days after Kaghan valley and high-altitude areas received out-of-blue snowfall.

The Kunhar River and Manor Stream, which had triggered the huge devastations in Balakot tehsil during last year’s flash floods, have been flowing to their extreme.