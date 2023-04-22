Call to establish hourly minimum wage for domestic workers

LAHORE: Domestic Workers Union (DWU) has demanded that the Punjab government should establish an hourly minimum wage for domestic workers and in this way they would be able to receive a fair compensation for their labour.

The DWU General Secretary Arooma Shahzad on Friday said that the domestic workers face a range of challenges that impact their livelihood, wellbeing, and dignity. Despite their vital role in maintaining households and supporting the broader economy, domestic workers often lack legal protections, fair wages, and basic social protections. She also shared that DWU is working to address these challenges in collaboration with the ILO Pakistan Office under a joint initiative.

According to a Pakistan Workers Federation (PWF) press release, domestic workers are a large and vulnerable population, with estimates suggesting that there are more than 4.5 million domestic workers in the country. Despite the scale of this workforce, domestic workers in Punjab often face low wages, long working hours, and poor working conditions.

Many domestic workers are employed in informal arrangements, which can leave them without legal protections or access to social security benefits. DWs said, one of the most significant challenges faced by domestic workers in Punjab is the lack of a minimum wage.

The Punjab Minimum Wage Act 1961 does not apply to domestic workers, leaving them vulnerable to exploitation by their employers. Domestic workers in Punjab are often paid below the poverty line, with many earning less than the minimum wage for other workers in the province. This makes it difficult for domestic workers to meet their basic needs and maintain a decent standard of living.

The DWs, said in a press statement, another major challenge facing domestic workers in Punjab is the lack of social protections. Domestic workers are not covered by the social security scheme PESSI due to lack of finalisation of rules yet, which means they do not have access to health insurance, pension benefits, or other forms of social assistance.

This leaves them vulnerable to illness, injury, and financial hardship, and can make it difficult for them to save for their future. Domestic workers in Punjab also face discrimination and harassment in the workplace. Many domestic workers report being subjected to verbal and physical abuse by their employers, which can leave them feeling isolated and powerless.

Arooma, said that Domestic workers are often excluded from labor protections, leaving them without the legal means to address workplace abuses. To address the challenges facing domestic workers in Punjab, Pakistan policymakers must take action to strengthen legal protections, improve working conditions and promote social protections.

Some potential policy solutions include: Establishing an hourly minimum wage for domestic workers:The Punjab government should establish an hourly minimum wage for domestic workers, which would help to ensure they receive fair compensation for their labor.

Expanding social protections: Domestic workers should be covered by the country’s social security system means PESSI and EOBI both, which would give them access to health insurance, pension benefits, and other forms of social assistance.

Promoting education and awareness: Policymakers should work to promote education and awareness around the rights and needs of domestic workers, which would help to reduce discrimination and improve working conditions.