DPOs directed to monitor security plan on Eid

MANSEHRA: Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara range Tahir Ayub has directed district police officers across the division to personally monitor the security plan for Eidul Fitr.
“We have deployed over 7,000 personnel of police and Elite Force to ensure effective policing on Eidul fitr,” stated the DIG in a statement issued on Friday.He said that police personnel were deployed at around 100 sensitive places across Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Battagram, Kolai-Palas, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan and Torghar districts on Eid. “We have zero-tolerance for aerial firing on Chand Raat and those found involved in such unlawful activity would face the consequences,” Ayub said.He said that police wardens would remain active on their duties during the Eid holidays to ensure a smooth flow of traffic in their respective districts.
