Admin says 8,368 shops inspected in Ramazan

PESHAWAR: The district administration has claimed to have conducted “inspections” of 8368 shops and business centers in the district during Ramazan to check price-hike, profiteering, hoarding and adulteration and imposed fines amounting to Rs 2.354 million.

According to the details shared by the deputy commissioner’s office, some 487 shops were sealed for violation, first information reports were registered against 421 persons and warning was given to 3905 shop owners.

Instead of earning appreciation, the activities of the district administration invited criticism from all and sundry. The general public as well as the business community representatives claimed that very few of the raids, arrests and fines were genuine, the rest were aimed at just showing their performance.

A former deputy commissioner told The News that the indicators for judging the performance of the district administration were having serious flaws. The performance is judged on the basis of raids, arrests, and fines of shops and eradication of encroachments.

Recalling an interesting story of the deputy commissioner of Torghar district, he said that the deputy commissioner was his close friend and he would remain on the bottom of the list of performance indicators.

“So, I called him and asked about his performance. He replied that there is only one big store in his district and how many times he would charge it in a month? Similarly, there was no encroachment in the entire district to be demolished,” he said.

Therefore, instead of providing relief to the people, these raids are aimed at harassing the shopkeepers and fining them for no reason.Also, there are a number of departments who have been given unbridled authority to seal shops, arrest owners and impose heavy fines on them.

The practice has caused serious unrest among the business community. Counting the raiding departments, a known businessman of the provincial metropolis told The News, that the assistant commissioner office, the town administration, Food Department, Food Authority, Social Security Department, Labour Department and several others conduct raids on the shops and harass them in the name of quality and price control.

“I am fed up with my business and am seriously thinking of closing it,” he said. He said that he had decided to return home from abroad and start a business there to benefit the local community, but these so-called authorities are not allowing us to take a sigh of relief.

It is alleged that the administrative officers do not provide the business community any facility or service but harass them.They come with a police party and remain so rude during the raids that they misbehave with the respectable business people. Most of the time they arrest managers of the shops.

After the raids, the business men are directed to visit the offices of the assistant commissioners where the officers remain absent from duties and the shopkeepers are made to wait for them. During this time, their businesses remain closed.

Young and untrained officers have been tasked with raiding the shops who are mostly unaware of their duties and responsibilities. They just display their power without taking care of the respect of the shopkeepers.

The provincial government should seriously think over the performance evaluation criteria of the district administration and the line departments, said another former deputy commissioner.

He said that they, too, were not feeling comfortable with the unnecessary raids and teasing of the shopkeepers. But they had no other option as they remain under pressure from the high-ups and have to show their performance without which they would not get promotion and good postings, he said.