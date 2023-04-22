MoU inked for raising awareness about prevention of diseases

Islamabad:Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital (ANTH) and Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI) entered into an agreement relating to the provision of advanced medical services to RCCI members and to make joint efforts for raining awareness in the society about the prevention of fatal diseases like cancer, diabetes, hepatitis, AIDS, heart problems and mental issues, says a press release.

Director ANTH Col (r) Ghulam Mujtaba Abbasi and RCCI President Mr. Saqib Rafiq signed the contract and exchanged the documents. Deputy Director ANTH Dr. Areej Neyazi, SVP RCCI Muhammad Hamza Sarosh and other officials from both sides were present on this occasion. Under the agreement, ANTH has offered special discounts for RCCI members on consultation fees, lab tests, procedures and other medical facilities offered at the hospital in Bhara Kahu Islamabad and at its Executives Clinics in G-8 Markaz Islamabad.

On the occasion, leadership of both sides resolved to collaborate for creating health awareness among RCCI members and the general public by organizing medical camps and awareness sessions, distributing educational materials, and releasing public service messages aimed at preventive measures on social and conventional media from time to time to help in lowering the burden of disease in Pakistan.