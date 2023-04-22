Capital police frame strategy for smooth traffic during Eid

Islamabad:Prioritizing service to people and accomplishment of their responsibilities, cops of Islamabad capital police will perform special duties on Eidul Fitr day to maintain traffic discipline in the city especially to check stunts of one-wheelers, and bikers riding without silencers and ensure crackdown against those misbehaving with families during travel on roads, a police public relations officer said.

He said that, in a meeting presided over by Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer, a special traffic enforcement plan has been chalked out by following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan. Special squads have been constituted and Islamabad capital police cops will perform their duties at main avenues and public places to ensure a smooth flow of traffic there.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad has also constituted special teams to check one-wheeling

and driving motorbikes without silencers by youngsters on the boulevards of the city. He said special vigilance would be maintained against those involved in road stunts and no such activities will be tolerated. Islamabad capital police would ensure action as per law against the violators. The Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad has appealed to the citizens to cooperate with police by following traffic rules so that an exemplary traffic system could be maintained in the city.