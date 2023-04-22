Police given 3,500 wireless sets

Islamabad:The National Police Bureau (NPB) has provided 3,500 wireless sets equipped with modern technology to Islamabad capital police in order to further enhance the capabilities of the police force, a police public relations officer said.

He said that, following the special interest and directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Safe City Islamabad project is playing an important role in maintaining law and order in the federal capital and curbing criminal elements.

According to the details, the project director National Police Bureau DIG Abdul Rab handed over 3500 wireless sets to Capital Police Officer Safe City Islamabad Shoaib Khurram to further enhance the capabilities of Islamabad capital police.

These wireless sets can also be used for inter-district communications, they are security-safe sets, which in the absence of a network, share live channels through mobile or portable direct mode and also provide point-to-point function, these features of these sets make them different from the old analogue sets.

These wireless sets will also be connected to a safe city command and control centre with the help of the internet, which will be helpful in improving communication systems during law and order situations, prevention of crime and immediate response in any emergency situations.

CPO Safe City said that these wireless sets will play a key role in improving the coordination and communication system between all the divisions of Islamabad capital police. He further said that, these wireless sets will soon be handed over to the officials of Islamabad capital police.