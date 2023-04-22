High prices dampen Eid festivities

Islamabad:Eidul Fitr is all about shopping but the squeeze on spending power induced by spiralling inflation has kept people, especially those from the middle and lower middle classes, away from bazaars.

Sellers of clothes, shoes, artificial jewellery and even bakery items have reported sales lower than expected. School clerk Mohammad Javaid told 'The News' that his daughters asked him for new clothes and shoes but he couldn't afford them.

"Prices have hit the roof but there's no pay raise," he said. He said he would buy only bangles for his daughters. Housewife Ayesha Khan said her husband worked as a daily-wage labourer in a factory and barely managed food for the family with a meagre wage.

She wondered how she and her family could celebrate Eid befittingly in the current times of record inflation. Public sector employee Salam Ahmad said besides government, the financially stable people and other stakeholders should also come forward to help the poor mark Eid in a dignified manner.

Arif Naeem, another government official, complained about high inflation and blamed it on the successive governments' economic mismanagement. He, however, said he was determined to make the most of Eid festivities.

"People's buying power has got squeezed so much that many of them besides avoiding shopping have also cancelled plans to celebrate Eid in native towns to their and families' frustration," he said. Educationist Professor Khalid Mahmood pointed out that the ongoing economic crisis didn't allow most people to celebrate Eid.

"Many people are struggling to make ends meet, so Eid shopping is not their cup of tea at least right now. It really pained me to learn that some of my acquaintances struggled to explain to their children why they're not buying new clothes, shoes, and other stuff to be part of the post-Ramazan festivities," he said.

Shopkeeper Mushtaq Ahmad said long queues for free flour in the month of fasting showed the common man's misery due to high inflation and things won't change without the country's economic turnaround, which was not in sight.