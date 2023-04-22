FIA recovers Rs25b land from encroachers, illegal occupants

Islamabad:The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has executed its assigned duty from the Supreme Court of Pakistan and achieved commendable results in the retrieval of properties, and recovery of dues which is unprecedented in the 47 years history of FIA, the FIA said.

During this campaign, FIA successfully retrieved huge land of Urban and Agriculture Property to the tune of over 25 billion rupees and handed it over to ETPB, the FIA sources said.

On the order of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and Dr. Shuaib Suddle Commission, FIA Director General Mohsin Hassan Butt has directed to take immediate action against encroachers and illegal occupants of properties lying with Evacuee Trust Property Board, Government of Pakistan all over the country. These properties were illegally occupied by encroachers and land-grabbing mafias for decades. This situation was damaging the image of the country as the property is a trust for religious minorities, they maintained.

A campaign was launched by FIA under the command of Basharat M. Shahzad, Additional Director General FIA Anti-Corruption Wing, and Saqib Sultan Director ACW with the purpose to retrieve illegally encroached /occupied ETPB properties and recovery of outstanding dues from ETPB defaulters. The wing coordinated with Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), Dr. Shoaib Suddle Commission, constituted by SCP in ETPB properties (OMC), and other stakeholders in the light of the directions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. FIA executed its assigned duty efficiently and achieved commendable results in the retrieval of properties and recovery of dues which is unprecedented in 47 years history of FIA.

During this crackdown, FIA successfully retrieved 3574 Acres, 5 Kanal, and 08 marlas of Urban/Agriculture Property with an estimated worth of Rs24929.193 million (25 Billion Appx.) and handed them over to ETPB. Similarly, outstanding rent/dues of Rs703.202 million have also been recovered by FIA from the defaulters of ETPB properties and have been deposited in the national exchequer.

Dr. Shoaib Suddle Commission has appreciated the efforts of FIA and especially of the officers who have been instrumental in retrieval and recovery of identified ETPB land and outstanding amounts and further recommended that these officers should be nominated for Pakistan Civil Awards for rendering invaluable services to the country and contributing to its economic growth and image.

Director General FIA Mohsin Hassan Butt has also appreciated the efforts of these officers who have rendered extraordinary services for the retrieval of ETPB properties/ recovery of outstanding dues and has nominated 5 officers for Pakistan Civil Award-2023.

DG FIA has also directed to the award of Commendations Certificates to field officers who have also been an integral part of the ETPB campaign and successfully completed the tasks of retrieval of ETPB properties, and recovery of dues, and rent that were assigned to them.