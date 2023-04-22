RWMC kicks off Eid cleanliness drive

Rawalpindi:Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Thursday kicked off Eidul Fitr’s cleanliness drive to keep the city neat and clean.

According to RWMC spokesman, as many as 3,100 sanitary workers would perform their duties in three shifts during the three days of Eid from ‘Chand Raat’. He said the department has cancelled the holidays of sanitary workers and supporting staff to ensure cleanliness during Eid days. He said that a special cleaning campaign has been started around all the mosques, and Eidgahs while mechanical sweeping and washing of roads was being done. The spokesman informed that all collected waste would be lifted before the Eid prayers. He said after completion of the cleanliness task, all collection points and other areas would be cleaned properly and sprayed. He appealed to the residents to keep their houses and workplaces dry and clean to avoid the breeding and growth of mosquitoes and other diseases. "Keeping our surroundings clean will only help the betterment of society," the spokesman said.