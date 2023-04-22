Thousands flock to hometowns for Eid

Rawalpindi:Thousands of passengers left the city for their hometowns one day before Eid to spend this auspicious occasion with their relatives.

The passengers thronged the bus terminals at Faizabad, Karachi Company, Pirwadhai, Mandi Mor, Chungi No. 26, Soan and even at the Motorway Chowk at Peshawar Road to travel to their hometowns. The shortage of buses required to cater to the needs of the passengers created problems but the local administration tried to address this issue to some extent.

The intending passengers started coming to the bus stands early in the morning but the number considerably increased by noon. Long queues were seen in front of the booking offices at the bus terminals.

The absence of seats in buses forced commuters to travel while standing. The administration never allowed the bus owners to use rooftops to adjust the passengers. The travelling for homebound people started few days back. With one day left to Eid, an extraordinary rush of passengers was witnessed at bus stands and railway station.

The roads, entry and exit points, train stations and bus terminals were crowded with passengers who were excited to go back to their hometowns to celebrate Eid with their near and dear ones.

The people who left the city for their hometowns included workers at industrial units, universities and colleges’ students, and government’s employees belonging to far-off areas. The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) formed various teams to check overcharging by transporters at the bus terminals. It had also affixed the lists of intercity and inter-provincial routes fares.

Scores of intending passengers were also seen searching for space in the trains along with their luggage. The railway administration prepared a comprehensive plan and issued over 40,000 tickets to the passengers in last fifteen days.