Rawalpindi:On the happy occasion of Eidul Fitr, profiteers, and hoarders also contributed to people’s ‘happiness’ and increased prices by 30 to 40 per cent more. Government-run utility stores which were famous for providing relief to the public have completely failed to address customers’ grievances. Interestingly, some of the items were sold at cheaper prices in open market shops than in government-run stores. The so-called subsidized ‘ghee’ was selling at a cheaper price in open market shops than in government-run stores. One kilogram of subsidised (low-quality) ghee was sold at Rs490 in government-run stores but in the open market at Rs450.

thanks to local administration, Rawalpindi who was on duty in papers officers are not available in any market to control profiteers and hoarders. All eatable items related to Eidul Fitr were being sold at skyrocketing prices but concerned officers of the district administration, Rawalpindi are looking at the whole drama with closed eyes. The concerned officers were enjoying their drawing rooms but locals are running from pillar to post for relief but in vain.

‘The News’ conducted a market survey here on Thursday where butchers were selling 1 kilogram mutton at Rs2,500 and beef at Rs1200 while milkmen selling 1-liter milk at Rs200 and yogurt at Rs220. The vegetable sellers were selling all vegetables in ‘black’ and one-kilogram ginger was selling at Rs800, tomatoes at Rs80, onions at Rs100, garlic at Rs400, green chili at Rs120 and coriander was selling at the rate of ‘gold’.

The sweets and cake bakeries were selling sweets and cakes at exorbitant rates. The sweets shops were selling one kilogram of ‘mix sweets’ at Rs1,200 to Rs1,800 while two pounds of the cake were being sold at Rs1,950. Similarly, profiteers and hoarders have added 30 to 40 per cent of profit on all other items in Eid ‘happiness’. All kinds of ‘cold drinks’ were selling at skyrocketing rates.

Talking to ‘The News’ people belonging to different walks of life strongly protested against ever-increasing inflation, particularly on special occasions. Governments in all other countries are providing maximum relief to the public on special occasions but here our government is busy fighting just a day before Eidul Fitr, and people strongly criticized. Yasmeen Zafar, a housewife said that the sitting government has completely flopped to address public grievances. It seems that there is no government all around because profiteers and hoarders are looting the public at will. “We are facing inflation, particularly on special occasions while all other countries in the world provide maximum relief to their countrymen on festive occasions,” she bemoaned.