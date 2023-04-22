Haphazard intake of heavy, spicy meals and sweet dishes may spoil Eid festivities

Islamabad:Haphazard and repeated intake of heavy and spicy meals along with sweet dishes, cold drinks, or tea may spoil the festivities on Eid days causing health threats including gastric problems those who have observed month-long fasting should take extra care in their diet on Eid days to avoid problems.

According to health experts, those who have observed fasting in Ramazan are at greater risk of suffering problems as a result of haphazard meals on Eid days as their stomachs and intestines may not be ready to accept and digest heavy meals and spicy dishes in bulk. Experts recommend that they should have meals twice daily at least for the three days of Eidul Fitr instead of having meals thrice.

It is important that in Pakistan, it is a tradition to visit dear and near ones on Eid, and as a gesture of hospitality; the guests are offered sweet and spicy dishes along with tea or cold drinks. It has been observed that individuals visiting friends and relatives have frequent intakes of spicy and sweet dishes along with fluids including tea or cold drinks.

Experts say that the stomach and other body systems of people who have observed month-long fasting may not be able to easily digest heavy and spicy meals, especially when these are taken in a single day after very small intervals. It has been observed that a greater number of patients with stomach-related problems visit public sector hospitals on Eid days mainly because of bad dietary habits.

Experts say that heavy and repeated intake of sweet dishes and sugary drinks on Eid days may cause serious problems for those who are suffering from diabetes while putting too much burden on the stomach immediately after month-long fasting may cause disorders even among healthy persons.

Haphazard and repeated intake of sweet and spicy dishes along with heavy intake of sugary drinks and tea are harmful even in routine. Experts say that diabetics and patients suffering from blood pressure and hypertension must follow advice from their physicians on diet and not put their health at stake by showing carelessness on Eid days.

Experts say that eating or drinking too much of sugary drinks in a single sitting leads to unpleasant fullness, reflux, and bloating. Smaller, more frequent meals eaten more slowly may be easier to digest. One should drink fluids throughout the day to stay hydrated, but resist gulping them down.