CDA establishes control room to ensure smooth operations during Eid holidays

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has established a control room at its headquarters to ensure the uninterrupted provision of the best facilities to the general public during the Eidul Fitr holidays.

The control room will be operational for all five days of the Eidul Fitr holidays. Administrative staff, including the Administration, Machinery Pool Organisation (MPO), M&RM, roads, and the Environment Directorate, will perform their duties in the control room. Additionally, staff duties have been assigned to provide citizens with all possible facilities during the Eidul Fitr holidays.

The Islamabad Traffic Police and other administrative departments, including Water Supply, Sanitation, Enforcement, Street Lights, M&RM, City Sewerage Division, and Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA), will also be available during the Eidul Fitr holidays to promptly address any complaints received. Helpline numbers 9253016, 9252962, 1334, and 0335-7775444 have been provided by the Islamabad Traffic Police administration so that citizens can receive all possible facilities.