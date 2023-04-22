CDA establishes control room to ensure smooth operations during Eid holidays

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has established a control room at its headquarters to ensure the uninterrupted provision of the best facilities to the general public during the Eidul Fitr holidays.
The control room will be operational for all five days of the Eidul Fitr holidays. Administrative staff, including the Administration, Machinery Pool Organisation (MPO), M&RM, roads, and the Environment Directorate, will perform their duties in the control room. Additionally, staff duties have been assigned to provide citizens with all possible facilities during the Eidul Fitr holidays.
The Islamabad Traffic Police and other administrative departments, including Water Supply, Sanitation, Enforcement, Street Lights, M&RM, City Sewerage Division, and Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA), will also be available during the Eidul Fitr holidays to promptly address any complaints received. Helpline numbers 9253016, 9252962, 1334, and 0335-7775444 have been provided by the Islamabad Traffic Police administration so that citizens can receive all possible facilities.
Islamabad:Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital and Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry entered into an...
Islamabad:As people head to their native towns to celebrate Eidul Fitr, a new trend of sharing-ride witnessed a sharp...
Islamabad:Prioritizing service to people and accomplishment of their responsibilities, cops of Islamabad capital...
Meri Zindagi is a witty collection of poetry written by Shazia Akhtar that encourages reflections on joy and its...
Islamabad:The National Police Bureau has provided 3,500 wireless sets equipped with modern technology to Islamabad...
Islamabad:Eidul Fitr is all about shopping but the squeeze on spending power induced by spiralling inflation has kept...