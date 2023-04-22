Public sector hospitals’ OPDs to remain closed

Rawalpindi:The outpatient departments and main operation theatres at the public sector hospitals including the three teaching hospitals here in town and tehsil headquarters hospitals in the district shall remain closed from Friday to Tuesday (April 21 to 25) in connection with Eidul Fitr holidays however the hospitals would operate Accident and Emergency departments and emergency OTs as per routine during the holidays.

In all public sector hospitals in the region, the emergency departments would serve as the OPDs and would accommodate the OPD patients visiting the hospitals from Friday to Tuesday.

The emergency departments of the allied hospitals including Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Holy Family Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital along with intensive care units, coronary care units and emergency labour rooms would serve with their full strength as per routine on Eid holidays. It is important that the administrative blocks of Rawalpindi Medical University, Rawalpindi Medical College and the allied hospitals would remain closed from Friday to Tuesday in connection with Eid holidays however senior staff including additional medical superintendents and deputy medical superintendents would supervise and monitor the working of the hospitals round the clock.

The hospitals’ administrations have already prepared and distributed duty rosters among the medical and non-medical staff to be on duty at the hospitals during Eid holidays. According to the hospitals’ administrations, there would be no change in the working of emergency departments and all types of emergency medical services would be available to the patients visiting the hospitals on Eid holidays.

It is important that the senior staff at the hospitals’ administrations have not been allowed to leave duty stations as they would be on call and directed to stay in town during Eid holidays. For emergency and indoor patients, special arrangements have been made to further strengthen the emergency departments. During Eid holidays, the main medical stores of the allied hospitals would remain closed however in-charges of the main medical stores would remain on call. The hospitals have arranged sufficient stock of medicines at the emergency departments for Eid holidays while in-charge officers of the main medical stores have been asked to remain available for providing additional medicine in case of some untoward incident.

It is important that the allied hospitals follow disaster management plans according to which every hospital arranges sufficient number of emergency kits at the emergency department to deal with emergency cases in bulk in case of any disaster.