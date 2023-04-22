Robber killed in encounter

LAHORE:A suspected robber was killed in a police encounter in Nawab Town on Friday. Allegedly, three suspects were looting citizens near Abdul Sattar Edhi Road. A police team after receiving information approached the site and on seeing police, the robbers ran away.

Police team followed and intercepted them but the suspects resorted to firing. In an exchange of firing, a suspect received bullet injuries and died. He was later identified as Arif Wattoo. The suspect was involved in over 50 cases of robbery and dacoity.