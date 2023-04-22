Two suspects arrested for torturing youth

LAHORE:Nishter Colony police on Friday have arrested two suspects who tortured a youth. The victim Ramish had come to drop his friend S* to a private academy. The suspects, identified as Irfan and Naeem, subjected the victim to torture. As the issue came into notice of police high ups, they formed a special team to arrest the suspects.

Two wires thieves: A traffic warden arrested two suspects for stealing PTCL box and wires. Reportedly, three suspects were busy in cutting wires and removing a box. In-charge Kotwali Senior Warden Irfan spotted the suspects. When inquired they introduced themselves to be PTCL workers. They produced service record but it was fake. They were handed over to local police for further legal action. In another incident, two suspected members of a bike lifting gang were arrested by South Cantonment police. They have been identified as Ilyas and Irfan. Two bikes, keys, pistol and bullets have been recovered from their custody. They would steal bikes unlocked parked outside shopping plazas, markets.