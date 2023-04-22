Six die in road accidents in 24 hours

LAHORE:Around six people died, whereas 1,333 were injured in 1,289 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.Out of this, 732 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 601 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

The majority (71%) involved motorbikes. Further, the analysis showed that 634 drivers, 37 underage drivers, 153 pedestrians, and 554 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 302 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 308 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 103 in Faisalabad with 104 victims and at third Gujranwala 80 with 78 victims.

The details further reveal that 1,333 victims were affected by road traffic accidents, including 1,082 males and 259 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 244 were under 18 years of age, 725 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 372 victims were reported above 40 years of age.

According to the data, 1,137 motorbikes, 86 auto-rickshaws, 128 motorcars, 34 vans, 17 passenger buses, 98 trucks and 107 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.