Twin cities to celebrate Eid amid tight security

Rawalpindi:Like all parts of the country, the residents of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad will celebrate Eidul Fitr with fool proof security arrangements here today (Saturday).

The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Muhammad Waqar Cheema has directed to remove of all kinds of vendors, balloons sellers, and stall holders from the boundaries of mosques and eidghas during Eid prayers.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatha has directed all concerned departments to be present to perform duty even during the Eid holidays. He has directed Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa), Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), and other concerned departments to be present to perform duty on Eid days.

The local administration has directed Metro Bus Authority (MBA) to ply buses without any interval during three days of Eidul Fitr to avoid traveling problems. The day will begin with special prayers in the mosques for the stability, integrity, unity and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah, progress and prosperity of the country. The Eidul Fitr prayer congregations will be held at mosques, eidgahs, and open places. Big Eid congregations will be held here at Eidgah Sharif, Makki Masjid Chungi No22, Umar-e-Farooq Masjid Defence Road, Lalkurti, Tench Bhatta, Jamia Masjid Road, Jamia Masjid Satellite Town, Jamia Masjid Sadiqabad and several other areas.

The majority of mosques and eidghas have set Eid prayer times from 6:30 am to 7:15 am. Ulema in their sermons of Eid will highlight the significance of the philosophy of Eidul Fitr. A special control room has also been set up here in Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) office to receive complaints from the citizens. The Control Room would be functional round the clock for the provision of effective emergency services to the public.

Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Managing Director Muhammad Tanvir said that he has cancelled the Eid holidays staff. My staff will be available during the Eid holidays. The water supply process through tankers would also continue even on Eid holidays, he assured.

The authorities concerned of Rawalpindi District Police, City Traffic Police (CTP) and Rescue-1122 have also finalised all the arrangements for Eidul Fitr while over 2,500 personnel would be deployed on duty.

According to the police spokesman, Rawalpindi district police on the directives of the City Police Officer, Rawalpindi has formulated a comprehensive security plan for Eidul Fitr aimed at averting any untoward incident. Over 2,500 security personnel would be deployed on Eid congregations, mosques, imambargahs, public places, and other important buildings to thwart any untoward incident. Policemen would also patrol various sectors and police officers of respective circles would ensure proper security at the Eid congregations to be held at various locations in the town. Special pickets have also been set up at all the entry and exit points of the city to check suspicious vehicles.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi said that one-wheelers and the car-skaters would be dealt in accordance with the law and the rules violators would be sent behind the bars, he said adding that traffic wardens had been directed to impound motorcycles of one-wheelers in respective police stations. A total of 29 checking pickets have been set up to control one-wheeling and car-skating. Special squads have also been formed to control the illegal activity and penalise the violators, he added.

On the other hand, renovations of all public and private parks have been completed to provide the best environment to visitors on special occasion. Talking to ‘The News’ locals belonging to different walks of life have appealed to the concerned management of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to provide maximum relief to the public on such a special occasion.