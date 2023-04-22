Shalimar Express restored

LAHORE:The Pakistan Railways (PR) has decided to restore Shalimar Express Train between Lahore and Karachi from May 1 2023.
The Shalimar Express (up and down) will depart from Karachi and Lahore simultaneously at 6am. In this connection, the Pakistan Railways department has started advance booking.
Meanwhile, Pakistan Railways has increased the fares of Shalimar Express. The economy class ticket from Lahore to Karachi has been increased by Rs1,000 to Rs3,200 while the AC standard ticket from Karachi to Lahore and Lahore to Karachi has been set at Rs5,150.
