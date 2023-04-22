‘ILO, Punjab govt working for welfare of domestic workers’

LAHORE:The International Labour Organisation (ILO) National Project Coordinator Kazim Suhaib shared in his statement that ILO is working closely with the Punjab government to assist in the finalisation of rules under the Domestic Workers Act 2019, in collaboration with the Domestic Workers Union (DWU).

He said the International Labour Organisation has provided support to the DWU in translating the Domestic Workers Act, ILO C189, and the draft rules by the Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) and the government of Punjab, making it easier for workers to understand and contribute their suggestions.

He added that in addition, the ILO and DWU will be launching a television commercial (TVC) on the registration process of domestic workers with PESSI, utilising visual aids to assist workers in understanding the process.

The DWU and International Labour Organisation will also provide domestic workers with an opportunity to give their input on the rules framed by the labour department through a tripartite dialogue on the rules. This dialogue will enable workers to voice their concerns and opinions, helping to ensure that the rules are inclusive and responsive to the needs of domestic workers.