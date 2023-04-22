Minister inaugurates car parking

LAHORE:Punjab Caretaker Minister for Auqaf Syed Azfar Ali Nasir inaugurated the car parking in basement of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) shrine here on Friday.

Minister and Punjab Auqaf Secretary Tahir Raza Bukhari also inspected the car parking. The caretaker Auqaf Minister said that the parking, which had a capacity of parking 200 cars simultaneously, has been opened after 13 years’ gap. Strict security arrangements have been made for the visitors at the shrine, the minister added.

He said that modern equipment have been installed for ensuring proper security and surveillance in the parking area. It is pertinent to mention that the car parking has been made operational after its renovation as per the directions of caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.