Governor felicitates nation on Eid

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman, in his message on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, while congratulating the Muslim Ummah and the nation said that Eid-ul-Fitr brings the message of love, unity, brotherhood and happiness for the Muslims after the blessed month of Ramazan. The occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr requires us to make the virtues of fasting, self-purification, simplicity, self-sacrifice and patience a part of our lives.

Governor said that we should participate in each other's happiness by demonstrating Islamic brotherhood, abandon hatred and promote love. He said that on this happy occasion, we should pledge that we will make the service of humanity focus of our lives in order to attain the pleasure of Allah Almighty and help the destitute and needy people.

Meanwhile, Governor Balighur Rehman will meet the general public at Governor’s House Lahore today on the occasion of Eid. According to the details, Governor’s House Lahore will be opened to the general public today from 10am to 01pm on the day of Eid. Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman will also meet the people visiting the Governor’s House during these hours. People are requested to use the gate of the Governor’s House on the Alhamra side for entry and bring their identity cards with them.