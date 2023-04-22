District Admin prepares plan to facilitate people on Eid

LAHORE:District Administration has prepared a comprehensive plan to facilitate the people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
According to official sources here on Friday, Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider said that task force had started working to ensure best arrangements at bus stops and railway stations for passengers.
She said that special campaign had also been initiated for cleanliness of mosques, ‘Eidgahs’, public parks and other recreational spots. Rafia Haider said that special duty rosters had been issued in District headquarters hospitals and Tehsil Headquarters hospitals. DC said that strict action was being taken against those charging extra fares from passengers.
Around 2,124 vehicles had been checked in this regard and 65 had been fined for overcharging, she added. She further said that fine had been imposed on 19 vehicles for overloading. Rafia Haider said that caretaker Punjab chief minister was himself monitoring special arrangements being made to facilitate people on Eid-ul-Fitr.
LAHORE:A suspected robber was killed in a police encounter in Nawab Town on Friday. Allegedly, three suspects were...
Rawalpindi:Senior Traffic Officer Munir Ahmed Hashmi urged tourists to follow traffic rules to avoid traffic...
‘Meri Zindagi’ is a witty collection of poetry written by Shazia Akhtar that encourages reflections on joy and its...
Rawalpindi:Thousands of passengers left the city for their hometowns one day before Eid to spend this auspicious...
LAHORE:Nishter Colony police on Friday have arrested two suspects who tortured a youth. The victim Ramish had come to...
Rawalpindi:Rawalpindi Waste Management Company on Thursday kicked off Eidul Fitr’s cleanliness drive to keep the...