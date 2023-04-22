Pervaiz, Moonis greet nation on Eid

LAHORE:The Central President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi have congratulated all the Pakistani nation and the Muslim Ummah on Eid-ul-Fitr and said that on this auspicious occasion, the entire nation today has new determination, passion and desire for the development and prosperity of the country.

One has to commit to work so that people of all classes and sectors have equal opportunities for prosperity, justice and development. They said that on the occasion of Eid, take care of the families, widows, orphans and especially these brothers of the martyrs of Pakistan Army.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that this Eid has come at a time when Pakistan is going through the most critical period of its history, the terrible inflation created by the current government has taken away the joy of Eid from the people, the situation has become so bad that people who used to help others on Eid are now seeking help from others themselves, due to rising petrol prices and fares, many people are missing out on celebrating Eid with their loved ones.

Moonis Elahi said that on this Eid, we should refrain from showing off and share the happiness with our brothers and sisters, especially those who could not buy for their children. This is also the message of the Prophet (PBUH) that while celebrating the joys of Eid, let us not forget our Muslim brothers and sisters who are unable to celebrate the joys of Eid due to lack of financial means and look towards us to share in the joys of Eid.