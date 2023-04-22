HED starts search for VCs of 24 varsities

LAHORE:Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab is all set to start the process of searching for Vice Chancellors (VCs) of 24 public sector universities of the province as it has formally advertised these posts and notified VC Search Committees for each of these universities.

Besides notifying the Vice Chancellor Search Committees, the HED Punjab has also determined the procedure and criteria to be adopted by the Search Committee for the selection of panel for the post of VCs.

As per the advertisements, the department would search for Vice Chancellors of following universities: Punjab University, GC University Lahore, UET Lahore, Lahore College for Women University (LCWU), University of Education, University of Home Economics, BZU Multan, GCU Faisalabad, Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB), University of Gujrat, University of Kamalia, University of Layyah, University of Narowal, Khawaja Fareed University of Engineering & Information Technology (KFUEIT), UET Taxila, FJWU Rawalpindi, GC Women University Faisalabad, GC Women University Sialkot, Govt.

Sadiq College Women University, Bahawalpur, Women University Multan, Ghazi University, Dera Ghazi Khan, Thal University, University of Okara and the University of Jhang. The last date to apply is May 5, 2023.

Meanwhile, the first meeting of the four VC Search Committees was held on April 20 at HED Punjab, which was chaired by Dr Sohail Naqvi. Except for one member PHEC chairperson Prof Dr Shahid Munir, all members attended the meeting with Dr Umar Saif and Syed Yawar Ali attending the meeting online.