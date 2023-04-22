Cops’ children recruitment: Cabinet increases age limit from 22 to 25 years

LAHORE:The Punjab Cabinet has increased the age limit from 22 to 25 years for the recruitment of children of martyrs and employees who died during duty in the department.

The Punjab Cabinet has approved the extension of age, marks ratio and scrapping of experience requirements. Similarly, the requirement of 50 percent marks in the matriculation exam has also been abolished and now only matriculation pass will be eligible to apply.

IG Punjab has also removed the two-year experience requirement for recruitment to the driver constable seat so that more children of employees and martyrs can benefit from it. IG Punjab said that it would pave ways for the recruitment of driver constable and other posts for the children of police martyrs and employees.

He announced the inclusion of all Ghazis of Punjab Police in C-2 and issued the order by signing the summary. He said that all police Ghazis who were injured in encounters with robbers, bandits and terrorists would be eligible to take the C-2 list exam.

Furthermore, in a special message regarding the regularisation of SSA and PSA, IG Punjab said that the order which the employees posted at the front desk in the police stations of all the districts of the province were waiting for seven years has finally been issued. He also issued instructions for immediate implementation while sending the regularisation order of PSA and SSA to all the RPOs and DPOs of the province.