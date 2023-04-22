Enforce devised security plan: CM

LAHORE:Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has tasked the Punjab police to ensure the protection of the life and property of the people on the eve of Chand Raat, adding that additional police force should be deployed in markets and commercial areas.

While chairing a meeting here Friday, the chief minister stated that police patrolling should be increased and special attention be paid to the security of sensitive places. The implementation of the security plan be ensured and senior police officials should be present in the field to review the arrangements, he emphasised.

Mohsin Naqvi also instructed the police and law enforcement agencies to be fully vigilant during Eid-ul-Fitr gatherings, especially in mosques and Imambargahs. Attention should also be paid to better traffic management in big cities so that the citizens do not face any transportation difficulties; he added and concluded that no effort should be spared in the implementation of the devised security plan.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including the chief secretary, IG police, ACS (Home), CCPO Lahore, administrative secretaries, commissioner Lahore, and RPOs, CPOs, and DPOs who participated through the link.

MESSAGE ON EID: Caretaker chief minister has felicitated Muslims on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. In his message issued on Friday, the Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi emphasised the importance of sharing happiness with the less-privileged strata of society, which is the true essence of Eid.

He also highlighted that Islam advocates the participation of the impecunious strata in festivities, reflecting the religion's core values of compassion and inclusion.

Moreover, the Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country and urged people to remember their families on this special day. He also emphasised the importance of fostering tolerance and brotherhood in society and urged people to set aside their differences in the spirit of Eid-ul-Fitr.

He noted that Eid-ul-Fitr carries a powerful message of love, unity, and harmony, and is a reward for the prayers offered during Ramazan. He added that this joyous festival is an occasion for Muslims to express gratitude and to prostrate themselves before Allah Almighty.

The chief minister expressed the hope that the happy festivities of Eid-ul-Fitr would continue to bring joy to people's lives forever. He urged everyone to make the service of humanity their life's motto for the pleasure of Allah Almighty, particularly towards the helpless and the needy.